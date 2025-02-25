Ricky Smith appointed as new general manager of Atlanta's airport

article

The Brief Ricky Smith has been appointed as the new General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, effective April 2. Smith brings over 30 years of aviation management experience, having led BWI Marshall to five consecutive record-setting years for passenger traffic. Jan Lennon, the interim leader with over 25 years of experience, will transition to Executive Deputy General Manager.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that Ricky Smith will assume the role.

The backstory:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, renowned as the world's busiest airport, is a pivotal economic driver for both Atlanta and the state of Georgia. The airport has been under the interim leadership of Jan Lennon, who has over 25 years of experience, particularly in airport security management. Lennon stepped into the interim role after serving as Deputy of Operations and will now transition to the position of Executive Deputy General Manager.

What we know:

Smith will assume the role of General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, effective April 2. Smith brings over 30 years of aviation management experience, having previously served as Executive Director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA). During his tenure at MAA, he managed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and other regional aviation operations, leading BWI Marshall to five consecutive record-setting years for passenger traffic. Under his leadership, the airport was recognized as the Best Airport in North America for Customer Service by Airports Council International.

What they're saying:

Mayor Dickens expressed confidence in Smith's ability to drive continued growth at Hartsfield-Jackson, stating, "Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport needs dynamic leadership to drive the continued growth we’ve seen over the past years, and Mr. Smith’s extensive experience will help us reach more milestones in the years to come." Smith, in turn, shared his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am both honored and excited to serve the Atlanta public as the new Airport General Manager for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – the busiest and most efficient in the world."

By the numbers:

Smith's leadership at BWI Marshall resulted in five consecutive years of record-setting passenger traffic. The airport also received multiple national and regional awards for customer service, capital development, and marketing, including Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Why you should care:

Hartsfield-Jackson is not only a transportation hub but also a significant economic engine for Atlanta and Georgia. The leadership transition to Ricky Smith, with his proven track record in aviation management and customer service excellence, is poised to further enhance the airport's role in the region's economic landscape.

What's next:

As Smith prepares to take on his new role, he will work closely with Jan Lennon, who will serve as Executive Deputy General Manager. Together, they will oversee airport operations, finance, strategic planning, and infrastructure, ensuring that Hartsfield-Jackson continues to thrive as a global leader in aviation.

