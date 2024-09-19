Hartsfield-Jackson ranks near bottom of new airport satisfaction survey

article

A new report from J.D. Power shows Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport is leaving travelers less than satisfied compared to other airports around North America.

The world's busiest airport is placed near the bottom of J.D. Power's airport satisfaction survey of 20 mega airports - airports that have 33 million or more passengers each year.

The company's 2024 study is based on more than 26,000 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through an airport between August 2023 and July 2024.

The satisfaction survey looked at seven factors, including terminal facilities, airport staff, and arrival and departure experiences.

Hartsfield-Jackson received a score of 574 out of 1,000 - more than 20 points fewer than the average.

Only Chicago's O'Hare International, Toronto Pearson International, and Newark Liberty International scored lower.

Taking the top spot was Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, which had a score of 671.

Following the Midwest airport was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport at 643 and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at 633.

The report also found that despite traffic, large crowds, and rising prices on travel, most passengers are enjoying their time at airports across the country. Sixty percent of North American airport passengers said that they enjoyed spending time in their airports.

"Most travelers are still enjoying the experience. However, we are starting to see a breaking point in consumer spending, with average spend per person in the terminal declining significantly from a year ago," said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

For more on the study, click here.