Man found with gunshot wound to stomach along dead-end road in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police investigate a shooting along Howell Drive near Memorial Drive on April 9, 2025.

A man was shot in the stomach on Tuesday afternoon following an argument in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:55 p.m. at 210 Howell Drive SE.

What we know:

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding the dead end in the roadway near Memorial Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities said he was alert, conscious, and breathing when taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe an argument turned violent, leading to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the man were not immediately available.

No word on the shooter.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.