Hartsfield-Jackson named 2nd least stressful airport in the country

article

Despite the title of the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson appears to be more relaxed than people think.

A new ranking by MarketWatch puts the Atlanta airport as the second best when it comes to stress-free travel.

The list analyzed 30 major U.S. airports for various factors including the number of delayed flights, security wait times, and average fares.

The researchers say Hartsfield-Jackson stood out from the crowd for its small number of canceled flights, with only 0.84% of flights experiencing the problem.

The study found the least stressful airport in the country was Phoenix Sky Harbor International, followed by Atlanta and then Las Vegas' Harry Reid International.

If you can't deal with stress, avoid Chicago Midway and John F. Kennedy International in New York City - those ranked as the lowest in the study.

To see the entire list, click here.