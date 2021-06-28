Missing Hall County man last seen over a month ago, deputies say

article

Hall County deputies are asking the public to help them in their search for a Flowery Branch man who has been missing for over a month.

Officials say 51-year-old Ricardo Hatton was last seen leaving his home on May 13. He hasn't been heard from since.

Deputies believe Hatton may be driving his 2007 Chrysler 300 with Georgia tag P2446743. They also believe he could be armed.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call Hall County investigators at (770) 533-7187.

