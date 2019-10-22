Ric Flair hammers Golden Spike at Saturday's Five Stripes match

Atlanta United won their match Saturday against New England moving on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in their pursuit of back-to-back MLS Cup championships. And Ric Flair was there!

The Nature Boy got to hammer the coveted Golden Spike before the match on Saturday. Then he and his wife stayed to watch the Five Stripes victory.

Flair has been a long-time supporter of the Atlanta sports scene, having gone on record cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, where his daughter-in-law attends, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Nature Boy posted about the match on his Twitter account and the couple looked like they had a great time.

Atlanta United hosts Philadelphia on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to see which club moves on to the Eastern Conference Finals.