RHOA star Porsha Williams' estranged husband being held by ICE, reports say

The Brief Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, is in ICE custody at Lumpkin’s Stewart Detention Center after a failed citizenship bid. His 2016 application was denied amid a history of arrests and a 1990s deportation. In November 2024, Guobadia sued Williams for $75,000, alleging her social media posts were defamatory.



"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Nigerian citizen Simon Guobadia, is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to TMZ. He is reportedly being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin.

What we know:

Guobadia’s latest attempt at gaining naturalized citizenship was reportedly denied last month, according to The Source. He formally applied for citizenship in 2016, a request that followed several arrests and a deportation to Nigeria in the 1990s.

Guobadia filed a lawsuit against Williams in November 2024, seeking $75,000 in damages. The suit alleges that Williams made false and defamatory statements on social media that caused him emotional distress and an invasion of privacy.

What they're saying:

Williams took to Instagram to express her feelings about the situation, stating it was "disheartening" to see her estranged husband make choices that led to his current predicament.

