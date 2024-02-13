Porshia Williams Guobadia to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast

article

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porshia Williams Guobadia will return to the popular reality show for Season 16, according to Bravo.

The media company made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, exciting fans who have loved the star for her hilarious punchlines since Season 5. She was missed by many when she parted ways with the show after Season 13.

Williams Guobadia is also expected to enter a scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she said in a statement posted by Bravo. "I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

Porshia's return comes as another RHOA giant announced her departure: Kandi Burruss.

"I’m not really keeping up right now," Burruss told Variety at the 2024 Grammy Awards. "I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

It's not clear where Porshia's storyline will pick up when the show returns. Fans were there after her divorce from her first husband, Kordell Stewart, and as she found new love with her current husband, Simon Guobadia. They've also watched her raise her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and explore entrepreneurship.

"Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership," said Rachel Smith, the executive vice president of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family."

RHOA Season 16 will premiere Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., according to Bravo.