Kandi Burruss announces she's leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and singer Kandi Burruss says she won't be coming back for the next season of the popular Bravo reality show.

Burruss shared the news during an interview with Variety on the red carpet at the Grammys on Sunday.

"I’m not really keeping up right now," she said. "I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

The former member of Xscape said that she had time to think and decided to "take a break."

"It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’" she said, "So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.'"

Burruss joined the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" in the show's second season and has remained a full-time cast member ever since - making her the longest-running housewife on the franchise.

She met her husband, Todd Tucker, while he was a producer on the show. They've since had two children together - Ace and Blaze.

During her time on the show, Burruss had multiple spin-offs and launched her restaurants Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak and Seafood.

Bravo has not announced which of the cast will return for the upcoming 16th season of the series.