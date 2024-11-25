Porsha Williams' divorce to be featured in new season of RHOA

article

Bravo has released a sneak peek of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

One of the major storylines focuses on Porsha Williams’ divorce from Simon Guobadia. Williams has stated that she filed for divorce to protect her assets, citing tensions that escalated earlier this year, according to MonstersandCritics.com.

Guobadia reportedly blocked Williams from filming RHOA at their shared home, which led to a legal battle. Recently, a judge sided with Williams, granting her "unrestricted right to film and produce television, film, or social media" at the residence. The court also awarded Williams temporary sole possession of the home, according to Monsters and Critics.

In a new development, Guobadia has filed a defamation lawsuit against Williams. The pair were married in two lavish ceremonies over Thanksgiving weekend in November 2022, but their union has now dissolved into public and legal disputes.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can expect the drama to unfold when the show returns in early 2025.

‘RHOA’ Stars Join Jamie Foxx for Karaoke Night

Some of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently teamed up with actor Jamie Foxx for a surprise karaoke session. Porsha Williams captured the fun on Instagram, sharing videos of herself singing with Foxx, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and others.

The group performed songs including Aaliyah’s "One in a Million" and Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together." In addition to the karaoke performances, the stars also posed for a few memorable photos together.