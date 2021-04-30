Reward offered in Peachtree City liquor theft investigation

article

Peachtree City police are offering a reward for help catching a suspect who stole liquor bottles from the city's amphitheater.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the theft happened at the Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater between Feb. 20 and April 27.

Officials say the suspect used a pair of pruners to cut a chain-link fence and stole nine bottles of liquor from the venue.

In total, the thief took six bottles of Svedka Vodka, two bottles of Grey Goose Vodka, and one bottle of Barcardi Rum.

Officials are offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them identify and prosecute the responsible suspect.

If you have any information that can help, please email bwilliams@peachtree-city.org or call 770-487-6010.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.