Reward offered in search for persons of interest in murder of 2 brothers

A reward is now being offered as authorities continue to search for the suspects connected to the 2019 murders of two brothers in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

According to investigators, on July 13, 2019 around 8:30 a.m. 42-year-old Kevin Kind was found dead inside a car wash located in the 300 block of East Palm Street.

The GBI told news outlets Kind's 40-year-old brother, Cedrick, was found dead at his brother's home in the town in Ben Hill County about 30 minutes later.

Authorities believe the deaths are connected and related to gang activity.

The murders are being investigated by the GBI, with assistance from the FBI. No arrests have been made in the 16 months since the deaths occurred.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and an indictment in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000.

