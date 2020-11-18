Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Reward offered in Atlanta 15-year-old's murder case

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect in the murder of a teen in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say 15-year-old Jaden Williams was gunned down in broad daylight.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Elite at City Park Apartments on the 400 block of Fairburn Road.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Williams injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.