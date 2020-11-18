Reward offered in Atlanta 15-year-old's murder case

Atlanta detectives are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect in the murder of a teen in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say 15-year-old Jaden Williams was gunned down in broad daylight.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Elite at City Park Apartments on the 400 block of Fairburn Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Williams injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

