Reward offered for shootout suspects in southwest Atlanta

Police in Atlanta are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of three gunmen involved a shooting at a Pittsburgh neighborhood apartment complex.

The incident happened on Oct. 14 at the Crogman School Lofts located at 1090 West Avenue. Atlanta police released video showing three people with masks and guns leaving the location.

Investigators say the trio encountered another group and gunfire was exchanged.

No one appeared to be injured, but the shooting left vehicles and other property damaged at the location.

Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.