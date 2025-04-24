Reward jumps in manhunt for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Family Dollar store in East Point.
What we know:
Justin Rashaad Hodges, 36, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Scott Melton. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, outside the Family Dollar located at 2433 Delowe Drive.
Officers arrived to find Melton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located outside the store, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Investigators say Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, allegedly shot Melton in front of the store before fleeing.
What's next:
On Wednesday, the East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta renewed their call for public assistance in locating Hodges. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Hodges’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
The Source: The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta provided the details for this article.