Reward jumps in manhunt for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point

Published  April 24, 2025 12:24am EDT
East Point
    • Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Justin Rashaad Hodges, wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
    • Hodges allegedly shot Scott Melton outside a Family Dollar store in East Point on December 24, 2024, before fleeing the scene.
    • The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are seeking public assistance in locating Hodges, with tips accepted anonymously through various channels.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Family Dollar store in East Point.

What we know:

Justin Rashaad Hodges, 36, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Scott Melton. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, outside the Family Dollar located at 2433 Delowe Drive.

Officers arrived to find Melton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located outside the store, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Investigators say Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, allegedly shot Melton in front of the store before fleeing.

What's next:

On Wednesday, the East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta renewed their call for public assistance in locating Hodges. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Hodges’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

The Source: The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta provided the details for this article.

