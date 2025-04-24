Reward jumps in manhunt for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point

article

The Brief Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Justin Rashaad Hodges, wanted for murder and aggravated assault. Hodges allegedly shot Scott Melton outside a Family Dollar store in East Point on December 24, 2024, before fleeing the scene. The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are seeking public assistance in locating Hodges, with tips accepted anonymously through various channels.



What we know:

Justin Rashaad Hodges, 36, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Scott Melton. The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, outside the Family Dollar located at 2433 Delowe Drive.

Officers arrived to find Melton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was located outside the store, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Investigators say Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, allegedly shot Melton in front of the store before fleeing.

What's next:

On Wednesday, the East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta renewed their call for public assistance in locating Hodges. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Hodges’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).