Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Towns County, Union County, Fannin County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, White County, Dawson County, Gilmer County

Manhunt continues for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point

By
Published  February 19, 2025 8:05pm EST
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta
Justin Hodges article

Justin Hodges

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for Justin Hodges, the suspect in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store.
    • A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to Hodges' arrest and indictment.
    • Hodges is accused of killing Scott Melton on December 24, 2024, and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
    • The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, and Hodges has been on the run since the incident.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Authorities are continuing to search for the triggerman in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store. 

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Justin Hodges. 

What we know:

Hodges is accused of shooting and killing Scott Melton around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, at the store located at 2433 Delowe Drive. 

Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. 

Scott Melton

Scott Melton  (Supplied)

What we don't know:

Police say Hodges has been on the run ever since the shooting. 

The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. 

Scott Melton

Scott Melton  (Supplied)

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point police are urging anyone with information on Hodges' whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Justin Hodges

Justin Hodges (Supplied)

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

East PointNewsCrime and Public Safety