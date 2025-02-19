Manhunt continues for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for Justin Hodges, the suspect in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to Hodges' arrest and indictment. Hodges is accused of killing Scott Melton on December 24, 2024, and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, and Hodges has been on the run since the incident.



Authorities are continuing to search for the triggerman in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Justin Hodges.

What we know:

Hodges is accused of shooting and killing Scott Melton around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, at the store located at 2433 Delowe Drive.

Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Scott Melton (Supplied)

What we don't know:

Police say Hodges has been on the run ever since the shooting.

The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Scott Melton (Supplied)

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point police are urging anyone with information on Hodges' whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Justin Hodges (Supplied)