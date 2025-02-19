Manhunt continues for suspected gunman in deadly Christmas Eve killing in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. - Authorities are continuing to search for the triggerman in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting at an East Point Family Dollar store.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Justin Hodges.
What we know:
Hodges is accused of shooting and killing Scott Melton around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024, at the store located at 2433 Delowe Drive.
Hodges, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
Scott Melton (Supplied)
What we don't know:
Police say Hodges has been on the run ever since the shooting.
The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers Atlanta and East Point police are urging anyone with information on Hodges' whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Justin Hodges (Supplied)
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.