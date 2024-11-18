$150K reward offered for information about robbery of Augusta postal worker

article

The United States Postal Service is offering a massive reward to find two people accused of robbing a postal worker in Augusta.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

According to the agency, the robbery happened on Nov. 13 at around 4:55 p.m. on the 3400 block of Jonathan Circle.

The Augusta Press reports that the 24-year-old postal carrier was on duty when a man wearing all black and a face mask ran up to him and grabbed his arm. Another man then reportedly pushed a pistol into the postal carrier's chest.

The two robbers stole a few items from the postal carrier and fled the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case No. 4423549-ROBB.