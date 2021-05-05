Restaurants celebrate Cinco de Mayo with special deals

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

A number of businesses are getting in the party mood by offering some deals.

Chipotle brought back ChipotleIQ.com until May 7, where you can answer some trivia for the chance to win buy-one-get-one-free coupons.

Chili's is offering a ton of $5 drinks.

And you can head to Moe's for five times the amount of rewards points and a special deal if you sign up as a new member.

