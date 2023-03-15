Residents upset after Clayton County Animal Control euthanizes dogs due to overcrowding

Many animal lovers in Clayton County are concerned after animal control euthanized four dogs last week as it struggles with overcrowding. They spoke out at a board meeting Tuesday night to see what can be done to prevent other animals from suffering the same fate.

Maria Dorough, with Partners for Pets, an organization which works to connect the animals in animal control with outside rescues, was one of dozens in attendance.

"We got people in the UK in Seattle in Canada all pushing these dogs, and we try to raise $8,000 a week just for the vetting so the rescues can pull them," Dorough said.

Almost weekly, animal control will put out a list of dogs in urgent need of adoption or rescue with a deadline of Thursday that week. Dorough says they usually can get all of them out if they had a little more time.

"We have asked that they hold over some dogs because we always get them out, it may not be on Thursday or Friday, but we get them out on Monday," she explained.

"When I do have the ability to hold over animals, I work with rescues, and hold those animals over because I do know they work so hard, and so diligently to get the animals out of the facilities," Captain Jodi Turnipseed with Clayton County Animal Control explained.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Residents are upset that four dogs were euthanized at the Clayton County Animal Shelter due to overcrowding issues. They voiced their concerns during a meeting on March 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

Capt. Turnipseed said it all comes down to the need for space with six to twenty animals coming into their facility each day. She said they have to respond to service calls and can't stop taking animals if they are full.

"When I came in 2018, we were doubled and tripled up in every run we had. One, it's against Department of (Agriculture) rules and regulations, but we can't get back to that," she explained.

"I have three shelter dogs myself, and it's not something we make lightly," she added.

Many in attendance pushed for the adoption of a county-wide mandatory spay and neuter ordnance, which would have to go in front of county commissioners. Capt. Turnipseed supports that idea along with encouraging responsible breeding to help control the pet population in the county.