Residents tell Atlanta police they are over the rise in crime

Atlanta residents said they are sick and tired of the crimes plaguing their neighborhoods.

They are now calling on the Atlanta Police Department to do something.

During an online meeting Thursday, Atlanta Police’s deputy chief acknowledged the increase in violent crime this year saying stolen guns are partially to blame and they're keeping a close eye on repeat offenders.

"A lot of these guys are repeat offenders. We work real close with our community prosecutors and try to keep these guys locked up because a lot of them have many arrests for the same violent crimes," Major Andrew Senzer.

The department also highlighted some areas of improvement including a dip in robberies since the summer months.

They said there is still work to be done however including hiring new officers to fill the nearly 300 openings within the department.