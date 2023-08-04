Residents in Habersham County told to lock doors while sheriff's office looks for man

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is asking the residents west of Clarkesville to lock their doors and vehicles while they are looking for a "wanted man."

The message was posted on Facebook at 12:35 p.m. Friday. According to the Facebook post, deputies are searching for a man on foot in the area of Highway 17 near Victory Baptist Church.

The man has dark hair and is not wearing a shirt, according to the sheriff's office., He is believed to be in the Highway 17, Habersham Mills Connector, and Highway 115 area.

Anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately with his location.

The sheriff's office did not say why they are looking for the man.