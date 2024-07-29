Residents displaced by massive apartment fire told they can't immediately grab essentials

Hundreds of people in northwest Atlanta are trying to figure out what’s next after a massive fire ripped through their apartment building over the weekend.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what started the blaze at Bell Collier Village Apartments.

The biggest question residents have is when they can expect to return to their apartments.

The only answer they’ve received from management is that it won't be anytime soon.

"We don’t know what to do next," said displaced resident Mikala Smith.

"We can’t go home," added another displaced resident, Antwyn Jones.

Life has been flipped upside down for the hundreds of people who used to call Bell Collier Village Apartments home – or at least used to. The blaze ripped through the building off Howell Mill Road on Saturday afternoon.

"I happened to come back when the roof was collapsing," Jones said. "I’m not even thinking about myself. I’m thinking of the other 255 leaseholders and their families. What’s going to happen?"

At this point, that is unclear. The property manager sent a letter to residents Monday evening, stating that a structural engineer would take several days to assess the damage and determine if it’s safe. Until then, residents are not allowed to enter their units, regardless of the extent of the damage. Mikala Smith expressed a desire to grab some necessities.

"Emergency stuff, clothes, honestly I would love to grab my family pictures," Smith said.

Smith mentioned they have been getting mixed messages from workers and management. "Originally, when the fire first occurred, we were told we could go in with an escort. Then we tried and couldn’t. And then we were told OK, you should be able to come tomorrow. That was yesterday. And we couldn’t do it then," she said.

On Monday evening, the management sent out a letter to residents.

"A structural engineer has been contracted to assess the damage and help us determine the next steps and timing," the letter read. "We expect that it will take the engineers several days to provide recommendations and we hope to share them with you by the end of the week. Until the engineering assessment is complete, and safety can be assured, we are unable to allow residents to enter their homes or the parking garage."

The letter, signed only by "Bell Partners," also said that the company would be suspending rent payments until residents can occupy their apartments, and rent for the period of July 27-31 will be prorated.

They also offered residents $250 per unit to offset the cost of insurance deductibles.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department works to put out a fire on Howell Mill Road NW on July 27, 2024.

Jones responded by saying that is nowhere near enough.

"The property management’s hollow efforts to show compassion and offer empty resources in an effort to assuage the grave fact that our homes have become, at risk of arrest, unable to all 256 leaseholders," Jones said in reply to the company's email, on which FOX 5 was copied. "This has essentially become a situation that keeps hostage those things that are necessary for our livelihoods including shelter, food, medication, clothing, vehicle, and other belongings that are close in physical proximity but impossible to reach through the use of legal loopholes to conceal and indemnify any wrongdoing of the management company in the life-changing event that occurred on July 27, 2024."

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for those impacted.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the roof but haven’t determined how. Crews had to retreat after several floors collapsed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but firefighters did rescue several pets.

"I do want to celebrate the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Department," Jones said. "Spot on. They rushed here, they did what they needed to do, and they’ve been extremely, extremely helpful."