Resident speak out at Clayton Commission meeting about sheriff's office following controversial arrest

By
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Investigation into Roderick Walker’s arrest

Investigation launched into controversial arrest video of Roderick Walker

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents demand the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to hold Sheriff Victor Hill accountable for a video of deputies pinning a man to the ground during an arrest. Many residents spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday night's meeting.

The majority of speakers said they no longer want Sheriff Hill in office. Several said they want the board to defund his office and vowed to vote commissioners off the board if they don’t.

Of the dozens of residents seated six-feet apart at the meeting, about 10 of them spoke directly to board members.

The majority of them had law enforcement brutality and Sheriff Victor Hill at the forefront of their speeches.

“This commission and every elected official in this county need to be demanding charges against Roderick Walker dropped, you should be demanding criminal charges filed against deputies who beat him in the middle of the day, and demanding Victor Hill resign,” Devin Barrington Ward said.

Others attended to defend law enforcement.

“The citizens really only get a handful of mins to ask for the protection of our communities and to try to keep these atrocities out of our neighborhoods,” one woman said.

A still from video circulating of the arrest of Roderick Walker by Clayton County deputies on Sept. 11, 2020.

A viral video of sheriff’s deputies and Roderick Walker on the ground sparked protests over the weekend.

Sheriff Hill tapped the Clayton County District Attorney to investigate.

“As with any investigation, we ask anyone who witness anything to contact my office,” DA Tasha Mosley said.

Clayton County DA on Roderick Walker case

Clayton County District Attorney, flanked by her two top lieutenants, made a statement to the media on Sept. 15, 2020, regarding the investigation into the arrest of Roderick Walker.

When the public comment period ended indoors, meeting attendees continued the voice their frustrations outside

FOX 5 reached out to Sheriff Hill for a comment, but his office did not respond as of late Tuesday evening.

Roderick Walker (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Walker has been transferred to Fulton County jail and has yet to be released on bond also as of Tuesday evening.

