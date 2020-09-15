Clayton County DA makes statement regarding investigation into Roderick Walker's arrest

The Clayton County District Attorney spoke Tuesday afternoon regarding the investigation of the arrest of Roderick Walker. A portion of Walker's arrest was caught on camera and widely circulated leading to the firing of a Clayton County deputy.

A still from video circulating of the arrest of Roderick Walker by Clayton County deputies on Sept. 11, 2020.

Last Friday, Walker and his girlfriend were a passenger in a car that was pulled over by Clayton County deputies. The deputies asked Walker for identification, even though he wasn't driving. Deputies demanded Walker get out of the car, that's when things escalated. The video shows Walker pinned to the ground and punched by one of the deputies. That deputy was later fired for excessive force.

Those videos had been widely circulated. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill fired one of the deputies seen in the video and has turned the investigation over the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

"We will not rush to judgment, rather, we will be fair and thorough,” Clayton County district Attorney Tasha Mosley said Tuesday. “That is what I have been entrusted to do for the citizen of Clayton County.”

Mosley said any further comment by her office regarding the on-going investigation would be in violation of her sworn duty.

Roderick Walker (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Monday evening, Walker was granted a $25,000 bond in the case, $10,000 for each obstruction charge, and $2,500 for each battery charge. After posting that bond Monday night, Walker was transferred to the Fulton County jail. He'll have to clear up charges stemming from a November 2016 incident in Hapeville before going free. Walker had a warrant for his arrest for probation violation on a first-degree child cruelty charge and weapons counts.

The names of the deputies involved have not been released. It will be up to the district attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the deputies.

Mosley asked any other witnesses or anyone with a video of the incident to come forward and contact her office at 770-477-3450.

