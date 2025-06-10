2 men wanted for $2K Family Dollar theft in Henry County

article

The Brief Two men wanted for significant theft from a Family Dollar in Ellenwood. The men allegedly stole more than $2K in merchandise. The thieves reportedly left the scene in a red vehicle.



Two men are wanted in Henry County for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from a local Family Dollar.

What we know:

On June 3, 2025, two men were involved in a theft at the Family Dollar located on Fairview Road in Ellenwood. The individuals were seen taking multiple items and concealing them in clear totes before exiting the store through the rear door. They left the store in a red vehicle, making off with goods valued at over $2,300.

What you can do:

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the men involved in this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Laudermilk at 770-288-8251. Additionally, tips, photos, and videos can be sent via text to 770-220-7009, or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch can be reached at 770-957-9121.