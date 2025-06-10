Woodstock High School mourns death of teen after Lake Allatoona accident

article

The Brief Officials at Woodstock High School are mourning the death of a rising senior whose body was found in Lake Allatoona. Jackson Cole Croft is remembered as a dedicated outdoorsman who loved racing cars, rodeos, and fishing. An investigation into the 17-year-old's death is still ongoing.



The Woodstock High School community is mourning the loss of one of their rising seniors after his body was recovered from Lake Allatoona last week.

Seventeen-year-old Jackson Cole Croft was discovered hours after his boat was spotted drifting near the Little River area of the lake on Thursday.

The backstory:

After an intensive search, officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say that Croft's body was found in 22 feet of water, just a few hundred feet from where his unmanned boat had been seen circling.

According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Friday, side-scan sonar picked up something in the lake. Shortly after, divers went into the lake and recovered Croft's body.

Croft was well known in the local racing community. He recently began a career at Dixie Speedway, where he was following in the footsteps of his father.

"This dear family has been a huge part of Dixie Speedway's history and dear friends for many years," said Mia Green, Vice President of Dixie Speedway. "Really and truly, it’s just a tragic, tragic incident," added McKinnon.

Authorities are now trying to figure out what led to the teen's disappearance and death. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time he was found.

What they're saying:

Officials with Woodstock High School paid tribute to Croft, saying that they were mourning and praying for his family.

"Jackson loved fishing, hunting, rodeo, racing, and being outdoors. He was not a fan of school (great outdoorsmen, cowboys, and race car drivers rarely are), but he was a joy to have in the classroom and someone who made all of us better, someone who made us who we are: unique, honest, and dedicated," the post read.

The school said that Croft's life was "cut too short," but that the impact on those he touched would be "everlasting."

What's next:

Funeral details for the Woodstock teen have not been shared by the family at this time.

To honor Croft's life, RockN’5L Rodeo Company's Jr. Pro Division will host a tribute to the teen on Saturday, June 21. Attendees are encouraged to wear Croft's favorite color: camo green.