Republican Fulton elections board member suing county over access to records

A Republican member of the Fulton County Board of Elections has filed a lawsuit against the county, the board, and the county's election director, claiming that she had been denied access to key election information.

Julie Adams filed the lawsuit last week after she says the board and Fulton County Elections Director Nadine Williams consistently prevented her from performing her duties as a board member.

"Over the years, the Board has purportedly delegated core BRE responsibilities to an appointed Election Director. Plaintiff swore an oath to ‘prevent fraud, deceit, and abuse’ in Fulton County elections and to ‘make a true and perfect return,'" the lawsuit reads. "These obligations are frustrated by the repeated and continuing refusal to allow Plaintiff access to, and direct knowledge of, the information Plaintiff reasonably believes she needs to execute her duties faithfully and thoroughly."

Adams says that she requested election materials and supporting documentation related to election results but has been denied by Williams, who allegedly told her the summaries provided to the board go through "a ‘rigorous validation process’ and should simply be trusted."

As part of the lawsuit, Adams says she voted against certifying the March 21 presidential primary, arguing that she is unable to fulfill her oath of office if she can't have the information.

Adams is asking the Fulton County Superior Court to clarify the role of the county's elections director, and issue a declaration stating that the duties of the board members are "discretionary, not ministerial, in nature." She also wants the court to allow her to have access to the election materials and processes.

On Tuesday, the Fulton County Board of Elections certified the May 21 primary results. Adams abstained from the vote.