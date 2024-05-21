Fulton County Georgia 2024 primary election results

Voters across the Peach State have taken to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary election. The primary election includes Democratic and Republican primaries, as well as nonpartisan positions. Because Georgia is an open primary state, voters can choose to pull any ballot they prefer.

The election results will determine who will represent each party in the general election. The Democratic and Republican ballots feature several important partisan contests for positions such as U.S. Congress members, state legislators, county commissioners, sheriffs, and district attorneys. The winners of the party primaries will face each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

In counties that heavily favor one party, the primaries will essentially decide the winners of the general election. For example, in Fulton County, Sheriff Pat Labat, a Democrat, is facing three Democratic challengers but no Republicans.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is up for re-election. She is facing Christian Wise Smith, also a Democrat. Courtney Kramer is the only Republican on the ballot.

Another race of high interest is between Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and Robert Patillo, both of whom are running in nonpartisan elections. Another candidate was disqualified.

Willis and McAfee have both been in the national spotlight because of the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies and Willis' office is also prosecuting rapper Young Thug and his associates.

Here are the results of races in Fulton County