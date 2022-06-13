Report of officer-involved shooting at Holly Springs Walmart

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart in Holly Springs.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Law enforcement flooded the area near the Holly Springs Walmart after a report of an officer-involved shooting on June 13, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

All lanes along Interstate 575 northbound at Police at the Holly Springs exit were shutdown. Images provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation show the exit blocked and a large police presence.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 both Cherokee County sheriff's deputies and Canton police officers are at the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.