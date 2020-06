It looks like Coachella won't be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billboard is reporting that Coachella organizers are asking the bands for this year's festival to play next year instead.

Coachella had already moved its dates from April to October. Now, organizers are reportedly talking about having a smaller Coachella event next April with a large-scale event the following fall.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.