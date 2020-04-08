Report: About 100 flight attendants with American Airlines test positive for COVID-19

Roughly 100 flight attendants with American Airlines have tested positive for coronavirus.

That's according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which said they expect that number to increase.

The union said they've been asking for personal protective equipment for months, but said flight attendants are just now starting to receive masks.

According to reporting from the Dallas Morning News, several flight attendants with Southwest Airlines have also tested positive.

RESOURCES:

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts