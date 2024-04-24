Repairs completed on McLendon Drive water main leak in DeKalb County

article

Crews have repaired a water main leak on McLendon Drive in DeKalb County.

Officials first reported the leak in the 42-inch-diameter water main on Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management said crews have replaced the faulty section of the 50-year-old pipe.

All water service has been restored to the area. Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to run faucets to clear their plumbing.

While the work was ongoing, traffic control specialists were be at the scene to direct drivers away from the closed lane.

Officials say any residents experiencing low-to-no water pressure should contact the DWM via email or by calling (770) 270-6243.