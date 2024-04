The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says there is a leak in the McLendon Drive area involving a 42-inch-diameter water main.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, repairs were underway. DWM has not said how long the repairs will take.

DWM says that although they received reports of low-to-no water pressure overnight, they are currently unaware of any water service outages.

MAP OF THE AREA