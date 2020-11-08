Trump campaign names Rep. Doug Collins to oversee recount efforts

The Trump campaign announced Sunday that Congressman Doug Collins will oversee a Georgia recount team as the vote count continues throughout the state.

A campaign spokesperson claimed there was "a lack of transparency in the tabulation process, especially given the reports of irregularities and improper ballot harvesting in Georgia".

So far no evidence has been produced to support the allegations.

Biden won the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, according to projections by the Associated Press and FOX News.

The win netted Biden 20 more electoral votes, pushing his total to 284 — crossing the 270 Electoral Vote vote threshold needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Joe Biden maintains a lead over President Trump by about 10,000 votes in Georgia.

Fulton County election officials had to rescan ballots Gwinnett County election officials are also working to finish counting results that were uploaded on Friday.

Meanwhile, a software glitch delayed Gwinnett County election workers from reporting more than 7,000 votes until Friday. Another glitch on Saturday impacted about 500 more votes.

Following the announcement Rep. Collins released the following statement:

"Republicans stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted."

Earlier in the week, a Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump's campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Collins represents Georgia's 9th Congressional district and challenged incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the special election for one of Georgia's two open U.S. Senate seats.

Collins did not advance to the runoff, which will be between Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Republican Loeffler on January 5.

Control of the Senate likely won’t be decided until the runoff in Georgia, even after Democrat Joe Biden won the White House on Saturday.

