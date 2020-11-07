Supporters from both sides react in Atlanta after Biden elected

Hundreds of people took to the streets in midtown Atlanta after the news of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The intersection of 10th and Piedmont has been the hub of activity Saturday for those celebrating.

It was a different tone for the dozens who gathered outside the State Capitol in support of Donald Trump.

Both groups were passionate about the news.

“I am super duper happy. I feel like my vote finally counted,” one man said.

The streets of Atlanta were filled with honking cars and cheers as those in Georgia’s capital city reacted to the news of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The center of the action has been 10th and Piedmont where hundreds of people flooded the area a the news came down.

“This is the outcome of what we can do when we come together and make change,” Marie Cotton said.

“The spirit is awesome. The spirit is awesome and we are trying to keep that spirit,” Marla Scott said.

“I thought it was important to bring the flag and the American colors out not just blue. It's time for healing. We have a new president and we are going to come together as a country,” David Tim said.

Tim hoped people would see unity as he waved his giant American flag from the passenger side of a car.

“I helped on election day. It’s so important that everyone’s voices is heard because that’s how you make change,” Tim said.

“This means so much that people understand that their voices are their votes. That means so much to me,” Tarik Matthews said.

It wasn’t just a celebration for President-Elect Joe Biden But also for running mate Kamala Harris.

Harris will be the first woman and person of color in the role.

U.S. House District 5 elect Nikema Williams celebrated with sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Kamala Harris is a member of the organization.

“It opens up so many doors for so many little girls who feel like they have been silenced or told what they couldn’t do because of who they are,” Williams said.

“What we are seeing right now is an election being stolen,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

A different crowd gathered at the State Capitol Building.

Those who were in support of President Trump claim the election wasn’t fair and called for many absentee ballots to not be included in the count.

Among those rallying was Georgia’s 14th District Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I’m fighting hard for president trump. I’m fighting hard for every vote to count in Georgia,” Greene said.

Atlanta police confirm there have been no arrest or major incidents related to the events Saturday.

