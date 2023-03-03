Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 11:34 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Heard County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Renegade Film Festival returns to Marietta's Strand Theatre

Published 
10:25AM
Renegade Film Festival returns to bring chills to Marietta

The annual Renegade Film Festival brings a terrifying lineup of short and feature-length films to Marietta's Strand Theatre this weekend.

MARIETTA, Ga. - With a cast including Sean Gunn, Alyssa Milano, and Oscar-nominee Virginia Madsen, Natasha Halevi's anthology film "Give Me an A" is lending some high-wattage star power to this weekend’s Renegade Film Festival in Marietta.

The festival — formerly known as the Women in Horror Film Festival — was founded by Atlanta-based filmmaker Vanessa Ionta Wright, who says the goal of the event is to elevate marginalized voices by showcasing and awarding short and feature-length films. The festival will take over Marietta’s Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Friday and Saturday, with programming beginning at 10 a.m. each day. 

"Give Me an A" — which is made up of more than a dozen short films, all made in response to overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 — will make its Georgia premiere at 8 p.m. Friday night. Other feature films screening during the festival include "Retro Freaks" (directed by Michael Goldermann & David James Ryan), "Stag" (directed by Alexandra Spieth), and a double feature of "The Once and Future Smash" (directed by Sophia Cacciola & Michael J. Epstein) and "End Zone 2" (directed by August Kane).

This year’s Lizzie Awards ceremony will be held Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., judged by the festival impressive guest jury including director and writer Adam Marcus ("Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday") and actress Heather Langenkamp ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"). 

For more information on tickets and to look at the full schedule of screenings, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Strand, getting a sneak preview of this year’s Renegade Film Festival.