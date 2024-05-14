Remains of woman who disappeared in 2018 found in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the skeletal human remains found in a wooded area on Hollingsworth Road on March 20 belong to a woman named Stacey Faye Nease.

Nease was reported missing Aug. 10, 2018. The 54-year-old woman was staying with her boyfriend in Newton.

Nease left behind her purse, wallet, identification and medication when she disappeared.

Deputies searched for the woman for several months.

The identification was made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office. Her family was notified of the findings.

According to the sheriff's office, the discovery of her remains has reignited the investigation into her disappearance and death.

The NCSO urges anyone with relevant information pertaining to this case to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or via email a jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.

Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in helping solve this case and bring closure to the family of Stacey Nease. The NCSO appreciates the cooperation and support of the community during this investigation and remains committed to seeking justice for Stacey Nease and her family.