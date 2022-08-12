Remains of missing man found in White County, deputies say

article

White County Sheriff's Office officials say that they believe to have located the remains of missing Heath Williams.

Deputies announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that they found his remains after a "long and exhaustive multi-agency search."

Williams was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, when deputies took to social media to ask for the public's help in searching for his whereabouts.

"Mr. Williams was last seen in the area of Rose Road and 75-Alt, or the area of Mountain Lakes Resort," authorities said.

At this time, no further information has been reported.

Officials with the White County Sheriff's Office stated that they have to await the official identification of the subject and ask that the public respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.