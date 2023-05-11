Remains of 2nd missing College Park businessman identified

article

The other body found in March in Chattahoochee Hills has been positively identified as 35-year-old Kenny Guerra by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The remains of two men were found March 11 on a farm in Chattahoochee Hills. On April 15, one of the bodies was identified as 39-year-old Jason Salter. The farm is used for weddings, equestrian events, and film productions.

Salter and Guerra were business partners in College Park and were reported missing by their families. They were last seen on Feb. 25 in the area of Campbellton and Headland in East Point. Salter's car was later found in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in the city.

Guerra and Salter owned a printing business off Old National Highway. They were also well-known bartenders. Salter was the father of four and Guerra had three children.

After their disappearance, their friends and family canvassed the community, putting up flyers. At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the deaths of Salter and Guerra. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information about the missing men to call its tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).