Family, friends pray for renewed strength as search for missing Atlanta business partners continue

Just over two weeks since two best friends and business partners vanished in East Point, family and friends called for divine intervention at Sunday service at the Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers.

"There’s two young men that are missing in Atlanta, Ga. and I want to be in prayer with them: Kenny Guerra and my cousin, Jason Salter," said Pastor Eric Wendel Lee, Sr. "I ask that you lift up to families that have members of their families missing right now."

Jason and Kenny's loved ones are doing their best to keep the faith alive right now after officials found the gray Nissian Altima they were in. It was parked outside the Family Dollar on Delowe Drive in East Point.

Friday marked Salter’s 40th birthday. The people who loved him most gathered for a balloon release.

"It’s not where we expected to celebrate it, but we just want him to feel wherever he may be that he is loved," said one of Jason's cousins.

Salter and Guerra own a printing business off Old National Highway. They're also known bartenders.

Salter is a father of four, Guerra has three children.

"I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I need my babies home, and I’m asking the public to please help us," Salter’s mother said.

Since their disappearance, friends and family have canvassed their community, putting up flyers. They have tried just about everything they can think of.

Now, past two weeks into the search, every second counts.

"We cannot live in a city where two men like this can go missing and nothing is said and nothing is done."

The East Point Police Department is leading this investigation.