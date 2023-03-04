"We got to do our job," community continues search for missing business partners

Two business partners have been missing for a week. Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra were last seen Saturday in East Point. The following weekend, their friends and family set out on foot to help find them.

"They were last seen here on Campbellton and Headland, and meeting up in the parking lot together," Casey Salter, Jason's brother, explained.

"All I want to do is find my brother, and bring him home, and just get peace for our family," he said.

The group went out looking for any evidence of the two men and passing out flyers hoping someone knows something about what happened.

"We know he went to go meet Kenny, and he was supposed to be at home with his youngest son. And then, he was gone," Courtney Stephens, Jason's friend, said.

The pair own a printing business off of Old National and friends say they were known bartenders. East Point, Hapeville, and South Fulton's police departments are all assisting in the investigation.

Family and friends say they're still in disbelief that this is their reality.

"Not Jason. How can Jason be missing? Like, missing where? This is not happening," Stephens said.

Their community continues to hope each step brings them closer to finding any of those answers.

"I can't just sit back waiting on the police to call my phone. And I know Jason would do that for me," Salter said. "I know East Point is doing their job, APD, and South Fulton, but we as a community got to do our job. We as family got to do our job."