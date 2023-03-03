Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Families intensify search for two men missing for more than a week

By
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

Multiple agencies working to find two missing men

Their car has been located, but the two men who were supposed to be driving it are nowhere to be found. Now five days after their disappearance, their families are leading a frantic search to find them.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Two families are in a frantic search for two missing men who have not been seen in almost a week.

The car the men were believed to be in was found at an East Point shopping center.

East Point police confirm several agencies are working on this missing persons’ case, including Hapeville and the City of South Fulton.

"We are here today because we have hope," one man told a small crowd gathered in hopes of finding the men.

The families of Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra are trying to remain positive.

"I can’t hardly bare. I can’t bare it," Jason’s mother said.

There is no doubt it is hard as the two men have not been seen since Saturday.

"We cannot live in a city where two men go missing and nothing is said or mentioned to bring them home," the man said.

That’s why both families came together this week to canvass the area the Family Dollar in East point around Delowe Drive.

Family and friends say the two South Fulton businessmen disappeared Saturday. The car they were later found in this East Point Family Dollar parking lot.

Jason and Kenny own a printing business off Old National and friends say they were known bartenders as well.

"Help me find my son. Help me find these boys. Help me find my babies," Jason’s Mother said.

Jason is a father of four and Kenny a father of three.

"I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I need my babies home and I’m asking the public to please help us," Jason’s mother said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the police.  