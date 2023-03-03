Families intensify search for two men missing for more than a week

Two families are in a frantic search for two missing men who have not been seen in almost a week.

The car the men were believed to be in was found at an East Point shopping center.

East Point police confirm several agencies are working on this missing persons’ case, including Hapeville and the City of South Fulton.

"We are here today because we have hope," one man told a small crowd gathered in hopes of finding the men.

The families of Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra are trying to remain positive.

"I can’t hardly bare. I can’t bare it," Jason’s mother said.

There is no doubt it is hard as the two men have not been seen since Saturday.

"We cannot live in a city where two men go missing and nothing is said or mentioned to bring them home," the man said.

That’s why both families came together this week to canvass the area the Family Dollar in East point around Delowe Drive.

Family and friends say the two South Fulton businessmen disappeared Saturday. The car they were later found in this East Point Family Dollar parking lot.

Jason and Kenny own a printing business off Old National and friends say they were known bartenders as well.

"Help me find my son. Help me find these boys. Help me find my babies," Jason’s Mother said.

Jason is a father of four and Kenny a father of three.

"I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I need my babies home and I’m asking the public to please help us," Jason’s mother said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the police.