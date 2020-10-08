Red Cross: 70 displaced in Doraville apartment fire

article

Firefighters spent Thursday afternoon battling a two-alarm apartment fire in Doraville that left dozens homeless.

It happened at the Alderwood Trail apartments located at 2947 N. DeKalb Drive. Fire officials said they are fighting the fire from the outside due to the intensity using ladder trucks and handlines.

Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Doraville on Oct. 8, 2020. (FOX 5)

Firefighters were eventually able to get inside the apartment to hit hot spots and completely extinguish the blaze.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. as dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an apartment fire in Doraville on Oct. 8, 2020. (FOX 5)

There were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross said 12 units were destroyed displacing about 70 people. Volunteers and caseworkers helped those with temporary lodging, clothing, food, personal care items, replacement prescriptions, and other emergency services.