Record-setting day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as vaccine doses pass 4.5 million in Georgia

article

Georgia has surpassed 4.5 million vaccine doses as the Southeast’s largest vaccination site set a new record this week.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hit its highest number of vaccines given in a single day. Site officials vaccinated close to 11,000 Georgia residents on Wednesday.

More than 140,000 Georgians have rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine at the stadium since January.

SEE ALSO: Georgia site stops Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after adverse reactions

Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 4,572,187 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. More than 3 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 80% of Georgia seniors, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

"With all Georgians over the age of 16 now eligible for vaccination, we are making significant progress in getting more shots in arms - including 500,000 doses administered in the last 6 days," said Governor Kemp in a release Friday. "Additionally, over 1.1 million Georgians over the age of 65 - 80% of our total senior population - have now received at least one shot. I continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov."

Advertisement

More than 1.6 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.