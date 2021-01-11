Record numbers of COVID-19 cases continue across Georgia

article

Georgia health officials have identified 642,710 COVID-19 cases as of Monday. That’s 76,034 new cases since the start of the year, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

To put that New Year number into perspective, the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about 75,000, according to their website. That means the stadium could be filled about eight and a half times with the number of total COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia by the GDPH.

According to data provided by the GDPH, an average of 6,847 new cases have been added each day for the last two weeks.

These numbers do not include the 121,787 confirmed cases through antigen testing, which the Georgia Department of Public Health counts separately.

The state reports 10,299 confirmed deaths and 1,176 probable deaths. That averages out to be about 41 deaths a day for the last 14 days or 580 deaths in that same time period.

Hospitalizations continue to be the highest since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday, the GDPH reports 5,615 COVID-19 in Georgia’s hospital, most of which are at or near capacity. A total of 44,742 Georgians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

