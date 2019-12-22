Record breaking number of travelers expected this holiday season

A record-breaking 115 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

Hundreds of thousands of people traveled through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday, the busiest travel day of the season.

Odniel Rodriguez was waiting in the arrivals section of the airport with flowers in hand.

"I’m feeling excited," Rodriguez said. "I’m waiting for my mom. She’s coming from Puerto Rico."

It may have been a busy travel day, but some people said they were glad they did not run into any major delays during their trip.

“We’ve had worse trips before so if this is the busiest day, I think it’s survivable," said Jack Irwin, who flew in from Philadelphia.

It's recommended you arrive at least two hours before your flight if it's domestic and three hours before if it's an international flight.