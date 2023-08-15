Reaction to Georgia election interference indictment from witnesses, politicians, public figures

The timing of Monday night's indictment took many people by surprise. Witnesses that were initially scheduled to testify on Tuesday were called in early.

The grand jury heard at least 11 hours of testimony on Monday at the Fulton County courthouse, including testimony from local elected leaders like former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

The grand jury also heard from former state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan. Both sat in on legislative hearings in 2020 about election integrity where former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump made allegations of widespread fraud in the state.

Grand jurors also heard from witnesses who reportedly saw fake electors gathering at the state capital after the 2020 election. The pro-Trump electors, under the direction of Giuliani, gathers to cast electoral votes for Trump instead of President Joe Biden.

Duncan said that this is a moment in time that hopefully we will be able to get past in Georgia and that the election was fair and legal.

Former state Rep. Alicia Thomas Searcy said that Democrats aren't delighting in the indictments and this is not a partisan issue but a criminal case.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF GEORGIA STATEMENT FROM CONGRESSWOMAN NIKEMA WILLIAMS:

"After losing the free and fair 2020 election, the failed former president attempted to disenfranchise Georgia voters because he didn’t like the result. That was an assault on our democracy. Now, Donald Trump is facing the consequences of his actions. Too bad for him, in Fulton County we apply the law equally to everyone–even failed former presidents."

However, many Republicans are siding with the former president and say the indictments are purely political, including Republican Brian Robinson, who is questioning why Trump and others are being prosecuted in Fulton County.

Trump's campaign also responded, questioning the timing of the indictments.

OTHER STATEMENTS AND REACTIONS

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Hakem Jeffries (D-NY) released the following statement:

"The fourth indictment of Donald Trump, just like the three which came before it, portrays a repeated pattern of criminal activity by the former president. This latest indictment details how Mr. Trump led a months-long plot pushing the Big Lie to steal an election, undermine our democracy, and overturn the will of the people of Georgia.



"The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.



"As a nation built on the rule of law, we urge Mr. Trump, his supporters and his critics to allow the legal process to proceed without outside interference."

The Republican House Committee on the Judiciary called the decision "disgraceful" in a social media post.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a very vocal Trump supporter, called the investigation a "witch hunt," which is also the term used by the former president.

Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick is calling the investigation a distraction that is eroding confidence in the judicial system and threatening the Republican Party's ability to win back the White House.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims President Joe Biden is weaponizing the government against his leading opponent in the 2024 election.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is also claiming President Biden and the Democrats are "ABUSING" the justice system and have weaponized it against Trump.

Statement from Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic gold medalist, media personality and FOX News contributor:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, called it "a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes" during an appearance on MSNBC Monday night.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson says Trump has disqualified himself from ever holding the nation's highest office again.

Will Hurd, who is hopeful that he will be elected president in 2024, posted the following:

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also a presidential candidate. points out that Fulton County posted the indictment on its website before it was official.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional statements as they are made throughout the day.