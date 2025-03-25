R&B singer Angie Stone's son shares emotional tribute after mother's death
ATLANTA - The music world continues to mourn the loss of R&B singer Angie Stone, who died on March 1 in a car crash in Alabama at the age of 63.
Her son, Michael Archer, known as Twain, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Instagram. In the post, he expressed his deep grief alongside videos of himself speaking about his loss, as well as photos and clips from his childhood, capturing joyful moments with Stone.
Stone, who shared her son with R&B artist D’Angelo, was honored with a memorial service in Atlanta before her funeral in South Carolina. She was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.
In his tribute, Archer wrote, "You never failed me ever, ever... You never were a burden to me… I'm so grateful for the lessons that I learned from you."