R&B soul singer Angie Stone remembered by Atlanta friends for powerful vocals, kind spirit

The Brief R&B soul singer Angie Stone died suddenly in a car crash early Saturday. Stone, who lived in metro Atlanta, is recognized as a pioneer of the neo-soul genre. A local radio host and friend of Stone’s shared memories of their first encounter and thoughts on her contribution to music.



Tributes to R&B soul singer Angie Stone continued to pour in on social media Sunday following reports of the Grammy-nominated artist’s sudden death in a car crash early Saturday morning.

A friend and local radio host tells FOX 5 he is one of many who remember her charismatic personality and powerful vocals.

What we know:

According to TMZ, Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when the car crash happened.

The 63-year-old singer was traveling with her band and back-up dancers in a Sprinter van that overturned before it was hit by a ‘big rig’.

Stone was the only person killed in the crash.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 03: Angie Stone performs during the 2017 Andrew Young International Leadership Awards at Philips Arena on June 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images) Expand

The singer posted on her Instagram a week prior that she was set to be performing at the CIAA tournament in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, March 1.

Deborah R. Champagne, a spokesperson for Stone, told TMZ she spoke to her on Friday night and the news has rocked and devastated friends and family.

What they're saying:

In the hours following the fatal crash, fans and industry friends are reflecting on Stone’s contribution to music.

Longtime WAOK radio host Derrick Boazman says he remembers his first time meeting the soul singer at an event in Atlanta more than 20 years ago.

"Probably the nicest person that you would ever want to meet," he recalled.

He described the singer/songwriter who penned hits like "Wish I Didn't Miss You" and "Brotha" as funny, charismatic and reserved off-stage and a powerhouse performer when she stepped in front of the mic.

"Her heart and soul is in the music," he said.

While Boazman tells FOX 5, getting the call about Stone’s death hit heavy, he was glad to know she was still doing what she loved in her last days.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: Singer Angie Stone performs onstage at 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage )

"It was good to see that even while she made her transition, she was going to do what she loved the best, and that was perform in Montgomery," he added. "So, I’m glad the people that got to see her the night before got to see a great show."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the sprinter van to overturn.

There hasn't been word yet on funeral arrangements.