Angie Stone: Memorial service for influential R&B singer to be held in Austell

The Brief The public memorial service for R&B and neo-soul singer Angie Stone will take place in Austell on Friday morning. The singer was killed in a car crash earlier in March after a performance in Alabama. Stone was known for being a pioneer in hip-hop who also made waves in the neo-soul movement of the early 2000s and in movies.



Family and fans of Angie Stone will gather on Friday in Austell to mourn the life of the acclaimed neo-soul singer.

The Grammy-nominated performer was killed in a car crash after a performance in Alabama on March 1.

What we know:

Stone was leaving a performance in Mobile when the van carrying her and members of her crew was involved in a collision on Interstate 65. Stone was the only person killed in the crash. She was 63 years old.

Following her death, tributes from her fans and fellow artists poured in, with many crediting her powerful voice and influential sound.

Friday’s service is set for 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell.

Among the performers and tributes expected during Friday's event include Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, and the Angie Stone Musical Choir.

Organizers say the event has reached capacity at this time and only those who had registered beforehand will be allowed to take part in the service.

A private ceremony for close family and friends will take place Saturday in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

Angie Stone’s Legacy

Dig deeper:

The church-grown singer was born in Columbia, where music was always in her life since she was a child, Stone told the Associated Press in the 1999 interview. Her mother would sing around the house, and her father sang gospel and blues at establishments around Columbia.

Stone was a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence and was known for the hit song "Wish I Didn’t Miss You." She helped form The Sequence, the first all-female group on the hip-hop trailblazing imprint Sugar Hill Records, becoming one of the first female groups to record a rap song.

The group recorded "Funk You Up," which has been sampled by numerous artists, including Dr. Dre.

After finding success in the early 1980s, Stone later joined the trio Vertical Hold before launching her solo career.

Stone created hits like "No More Rain (In This Cloud)," which reached No. 1 for 10 weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B airplay chart; "Baby" with legendary soul singer Betty Wright, another No. 1 hit; and "Wish I Didn’t Miss You" and "Brotha."

She found a sweet spot in the early 2000s as neo-soul began to dominate the R&B landscape with the emergence of singers like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Maxwell and D’Angelo.

Her 2001 album "Mahagony Soul" reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200, while 2007’s "The Art Of Love & War" peaked at No. 11.

A Soul Train Lady of Soul winner, Stone went on to showcase her acting chops with film roles in "The Hot Chick" starring Rob Schneider, "The Fighting Temptations," which starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé, and "Ride Along" led by Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

She also hit the Broadway stage as Big Mama Morton in "Chicago," and she showcased her vulnerability on the reality TV shows "Celebrity Fit Club" and "R&B Divas: Atlanta."